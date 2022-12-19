LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony Procuring Obscene Material.

Authorities arrested now-36-year-old Stephen Newman in November 2020 following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Newman was having online chats with a child in Idaho.

Stephen Newman

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)Task Force tracked an email account to an IP address located in the 700 block of S. Saddler in Poteau, Okla. where Newman was a listed as a resident.

The OSBI’s ICAC Task Force obtained a warrant to search Newman’s electronic devices and found more than 50 pieces of evidence, including photos and videos of child pornography and child sex abuse, officials said.

Two years later, on November 22, 2022, Newman appeared in LeFlore County District Court and entered a plea of guilty.

The court sentenced Newman to 20 years in prison with all but the first 10 years suspended. Additionally, Newman is required to register as a sex offender.