Oklahoma man sentenced for 2018 bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was sentenced to federal prison for a bank robbery in 2018.

According to court documents, Johnelle Shells entered a MidFirst Bank on May 21, 2018. He handed the teller a demand note requesting all the cash in the drawer, and she complied.

Later that day, Oklahoma City officers arrested Shells, who was in possession of the stolen cash.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the bank robbery.

On Monday, he was sentenced to serve 52 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.