WASHINGTON (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.

Jerry Ryals, 27, of Fort Gibson pleaded guilty in May to a felony civil disorder charge, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials.

Court documents state that Ryals and his boss, Anthony Griffith joined a crowd that was storming the Capitol.

Jerry Ryals and Anthony Griffith. Image DOJ

Ryals was at the bottom of the Capitol steps, using his phone to record video as the mob tried to force their way inside the Capitol building, DOJ officials said.

“They are tear gassing, throwing flash bangs, pepper spray, but we will not concede,” he is heard saying in the video.

Jerry Ryals Image DOJ Jerry Ryals Image DOJ

He went up the Capitol steps, saying in another video, “We definitely have enough people to overthrow this b—-. They don’t stand a f—ing chance.”

Ryals entered the Capitol building through a side door and remained inside approximately 10-15 minutes, primarily inside an unspecified office space.

Jerry Ryals Image DOJ Jerry Ryals Image DOJ

Capitol police directed him back outside, but he later went back in and stayed inside for an additional 30 minutes.

“This time, he walked through or remained in several areas on multiple floors of the building, including the Rotunda and the Crypt. He took video and photos while inside the building, and even after leaving, remained illegally on the Capitol grounds,” DOJ officials said.

Authorities arrested Ryals in Muskogee on March 5, 2021.

Now, the US Attorney’s Office says Ryals has been sentenced to 9 months in prison. He must also pay $2,000 in restitution and spend 36 months on supervised release.

About 900 people who have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack. More than 420 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses.

Ryals and Griffith are two of at least eight Oklahomans who have been arrested and charged in the insurrection.

So far, Ryals is the first Oklahoman to face jail time.

Roughly 300 Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced, with sentences ranging from probation to 10 years behind bars.