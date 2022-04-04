CARNEGIE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for an attack on two people.

Last week, Isaiah Whitefox Redbird was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of a man.

The affidavit claims that the chief of the Carnegie Police Department spotted a victim walking on the street with a severe head injury on Sept. 12, 2018. The victim said she couldn’t remember how she was injured.

A short time later, officers discovered the body of the victim’s boyfriend, Byron Tongeamah, Jr., under a carport at an abandoned home.

Witnesses reported seeing Redbird near the residence the night before Tongeamah’s body was discovered.

Officials with the FBI say their investigation led them to Redbird’s home, where they say he attempted to burn and bury his clothing after Tongeamah’s death.

The case was handled in federal court because the victims are both Native American and the attack happened on tribal land.