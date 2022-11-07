TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly had over 1,000 images of child pornography.

In March of 2020, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security received a cybertip about a Google account that contained child pornography.

The tip indicated that Matthew Alan McNair was using three different Google accounts to store the material.

Agents issued search warrants on the accounts and found more than 1,000 images and videos of child exploitation material.

During the investigation, agents say they also discovered images that appeared to be homemade. Officials say the images showed a man sexually abuse a female toddler.

Investigators allege that the man in the images had tattoos that matched those of McNair. Authorities were able to ultimately identify the victim after tracing McNair’s whereabouts to Indiana.

McNair was indicted in federal court on charges of transportation of child pornography and forfeiture allegation, and sex offender committing new offense.

McNair was convicted and sentenced to 480 months.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.