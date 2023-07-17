PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for his role in a deadly confrontation at a marijuana grow facility in 2019.

Jimmy Northcutt, Jr., now 45, pleaded guilty to Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree in April 2022 for the death of 31-year-old Brian Doherty in July 2019.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center for a patient with a gunshot wound to his back on July 18, 2019.

Northcutt told investigators he got into an argument with Doherty at a marijuana grow operation after Doherty allegedly caught Northcutt flying a drone over the area.

At one point during the argument, Northcutt said shots were fired.

When officers went to the scene, they found Doherty shot three times.

“We did find one male subject there at the marijuana grow,” Sheriff John Christian told News 4. “He was deceased. At that point, we called in OSBI crime scene.”

Now, Northcutt has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors say his sentence is non-parolable.