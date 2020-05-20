Live Now
Oklahoma man sentenced for murdering grandmother

PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced for the murder of his own grandmother.

In January of 2019, officials with the Pryor Police Department say 73-year-old Sandra Blackwell was found murdered inside her home.

The police department asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help with the homicide investigation.

Ultimately, Blackwell’s grandson was identified as a suspect in her murder.

Frankie Blackwell

35-year-old Frankie Blackwell II was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to his grandmother’s murder.

Earlier this year, a jury found Blackwell guilty of murder.

On Wednesday, Blackwell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

