Oklahoma man sentenced for sexual assault of baby

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced for four counts related to the sexual assault of a child.

Last year, the U.S. Marshals and the Enid Police Department began searching for Brice Gage Watkins.

Watkins was accused of assaulting an infant, recording it, and then distributing the video on social media.

In September, Watkins was arrested at a home in San Marcos, Texas.

Watkins was ultimately charged with manufacturing child pornography, and three counts of lewd acts to a child under 12.

Earlier this year, Watkins pleaded guilty to the charges.

Court records indicate that he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and three life sentences with all but the first 25 years suspended.