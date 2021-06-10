Oklahoma man sentenced for sexual assault of baby

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brice Watkins

Brice Watkins

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced for four counts related to the sexual assault of a child.

Last year, the U.S. Marshals and the Enid Police Department began searching for Brice Gage Watkins.

Watkins was accused of assaulting an infant, recording it, and then distributing the video on social media.

In September, Watkins was arrested at a home in San Marcos, Texas.

Watkins was ultimately charged with manufacturing child pornography, and three counts of lewd acts to a child under 12.

Earlier this year, Watkins pleaded guilty to the charges.

Court records indicate that he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and three life sentences with all but the first 25 years suspended.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report