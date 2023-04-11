SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County say a man will serve the next 35 years in prison for shooting a woman in the head.

On Oct. 20, 2021, dispatchers in Oklahoma County received a 911 call about a shooting near N.E. 36th and Douglas.

“When they arrived, they found one female subject had been shot,” said Aaron Brilbeck, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the woman had been shot in the head.

Authorities say Aaron Houchins reportedly shot his wife in the head because “she would not shut up.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but survived her injury.

Houchins was arrested and charged with shooting with intent to kill.

He accepted a blind plea and was sentenced to life in prison. Officials say he must serve at least 35 years of that sentence.