OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to a hate crime against a Black man in Shawnee back in 2019.

Brandon Wayne Killian, 31, and co-defendant Devan Nathanial Johnson, who are white, were charged with physically assaulting a Black man – as well as the Black man’s white friend – in the parking lot of the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.

Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson

Family members of one of the victims, Jarric Carolina, told KFOR in 2019 that Jarric and a friend were having a drink at Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee when they were suddenly attacked by two men.

Carolina was left unconscious.

“The defendants targeted a Black victim for a brutal attack simply because of the color of his skin,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. “Hate-fueled criminal conduct cannot be tolerated in a civilized society and my office will remain steadfast in our mission to protect those victimized by hate. I commend the work done by our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who continue to seek justice in these cases.”

A surveillance camera recorded the brutal beating. The camera captured one of the suspects yelling, “You’re dead” and a racial slur, following the attack.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of committing a hate crime in September 2022.

Johnson was sentenced in July. He received the maximum sentence of 10 years, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $68,186.64 of a total amount of $113,644.40 in restitution.

“The sentencing of both defendants responsible for this racially-motivated and violent assault secured justice for the victim and the community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division. “Preventing, investigating and prosecuting bias-motivated crimes remains a top priority for the Justice Department, and we will continue our enforcement efforts around the country, holding individuals accountable for committing violent hate crimes.”

Now, Killian has been sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $43,007.76 of a total restitution amount of $113,644.40 for his role in the attack.