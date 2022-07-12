MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wayne, Oklahoma man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a 2021 robbery involving an Uzi-style airsoft gun.

Officials say 32-year-old Sean R. Tyson was sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison Monday after a previous conviction was overturned based on the McGirt ruling.

According to court records, Tyson asked to borrow the victim’s phone while at Star Travel Plaza in Purcell.

When the call concluded, Tyson pointed what looked like a real Uzi firearm at the victim and a 2-year-old child held by the victim, saying to the victim that the phone now belonged to Tyson.

He then fled in a vehicle with the victim’s phone.

On July 15, 2021, Tyson pleaded guilty to the robbery.

At the sentencing hearing yesterday, U.S. District Court Judge Patrick Wyrick ordered that upon release from prison, Tyson must serve three years of supervised release.

Tyson has been in federal custody since his arrest on May 28, 2021. Tyson is an admitted member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.