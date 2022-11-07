MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences following the brutal assault of a teenager.

Records show 56-year-old Jorge Beltran was charged with four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and one count of sodomy.

According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities began investigating Beltran after learning about the reported rape of a juvenile.

The victim told investigators that she was repeatedly raped by Beltran when she would go to his house to babysit his children. The victim’s parents also filed a police report regarding Beltran sending lewd pictures to the victim.

The affidavit states that the victim told police that she was sexually assaulted multiple times between June of 2018 and October of 2018.

She also said that Beltran would cut her with scissors and box knives when he would rape her.

She told authorities that Beltran threatened to kill her, everyone she cared about, and her pets if she told anyone.

Even though Beltran proclaimed his innocence, a jury found Beltran guilty on all charges.

Beltran was sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Beltran was previously convicted of assaulting a police officer, and failing to register as a sex offender.