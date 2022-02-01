CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a wrong-way crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike that killed a 19-year-old UCO student in Oct. 2020.

Investigators say 19-year-old Marissa Murrow was driving a 2014 Ford Focus southbound on the Kilpatrick when she was hit head-on by Malcolm Penney, who was traveling the wrong direction.

Marissa Murrow

Murrow was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers said Penney initially ran from the scene, but was caught shortly after. They also said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Malcolm Penney

Penney was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

In May, Penney went before a judge and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, he then pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and no contest to leaving the scene of a fatal accident in November.

Today, Judge Paul Hesse sentenced Penney to life in prison for the crash that killed Murrow.

“It still doesn’t change the fact that we don’t have Marissa anymore,” said Ashlynn Stewart, Murrow’s college roommate.

Penney was scheduled for sentencing in January, but a presentencing report postponed the hearing.