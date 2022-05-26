BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sayre man has been sentenced to life in prison following the death of a child in 2020.

On Nov. 14, 2020, the Sayre Police Department asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old child.

Investigators say Taylor Dale Lambert called 911, and paramedics rushed 1-year-old Kasthon Ashley to a hospital in Elk City.

Tragically, Kasthon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say Lambert was the boyfriend of Kasthon’s mother at the time of the child’s death.

After an extensive investigation, Lambert was arrested in 2021.

Earlier this year, Lambert was convicted of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.