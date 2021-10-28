Oklahoma man severely beaten and stabbed by another wielding a golf club

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police say a fight between two men involving a golf club led to near-fatal injuries for one Wednesday afternoon.

“Beat him to the point where the golf club actually snapped in half. The head of the golf club broke off,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police say it all started near the bridge at North Penn and I-44.

A man allegedly beat another with a golf club.

“It appears that there were two transients who basically live under the bridge there. For whatever reason, they got into a fight,” Knight said. “One of them was armed with a golf club and began beating the other one.”

Blood still covers the area where the victim was first attacked on Wednesday.

The fight taking a turn after the golf club snapped.

“At that point, the shaft of the club he was holding had a very sharp end and he stabbed the other person in the neck with it. Causing a serious, life-threatening wound to him,” Knight said.

Someone nearby flagging down an officer.

“It’s important to note that officers attempted to talk to the victim to get information from him but his neck was bleeding so profusely that he was unable to talk to officers at the scene,” Knight said.

Police say a witness says she saw the victim walking toward the bridge with someone following him. But it’s believed to have been after the man was attacked.

That witness also helping police identify the man responsible.

“We have him identified at this time, however, have yet to locate him,” Knight said. “We know who he is but we want to get him into custody before he has an opportunity to do this to someone else and possibly hurt someone even worse.”

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.