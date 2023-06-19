MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was shot in the hand June 12 when his backseat make-out session was interrupted by three attempted armed robbers.

According to the criminal complaint, the 38-year-old man was in town for work and parked near a hotel in downtown Milwaukee to hop in the backseat and make out with a female friend.

That’s when the doors were opened, two males, identified as 21-year-old Larry Jackson and 17-year-old Javarion Cameron, entered the vehicle and demanded the pair’s belongings. A third male, identified as 17-year-old D’Quince Crowell, was reported standing outside the vehicle.

The victim told police Jackson was holding a gun and said, “Give me your (expletive) or I’ll shoot you and kill you” and “I’ll (expletive) kill both of you.”

At some point during the confrontation, the victim grabbed for the gun as the woman ran from the car.

While the two struggled for the gun, it was fired and both men suffered injuries.

The Oklahoma man received a gunshot wound to the hand, while Jackson’s left ring finger was shot off.

The three ran off and the woman returned to the car to drive the victim to a nearby hospital.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses and trail of blood led them to a parking garage, where they found Jackson, Cameron and Crowell hiding underneath cars.

Javarion Cameron Larry Jackson D’Quince Crowell Images courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is charged with First Degree Reckless Injury with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Attempted Robbery with Use of Force and Possession of a Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. His bond was set at $50,000.

Cameron and Crowell, both 17 but being charged as adults, are charged with Attempted Robbery with Use of Force. Their bonds are set at $20,000 each.