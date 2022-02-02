SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Shawnee Police Department has identified the man shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 30.

At approximately 2:55 a.m., Shawnee officers responded to a residence on W 10th Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located 35-year-old Brandon Kaseca, who had been shot.

Kaseca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawnee Police say the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also responded and processed the scene.

Officers are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who has further information about this incident to call Shawnee Police Department’s tip line at 405-273-0989.