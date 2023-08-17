TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says a man was shot and killed Tuesday night when a homeowner confronted him while he was allegedly vandalizing the home’s AC unit.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home near 43rd W. Ave. and Charles Page Blvd. around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Timothy Crossley with a gunshot wound in a yard.

Crossley was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The homeowner told detectives Crossley was vandalizing an AC unit when the homeowner confronted him.

AC Unit. Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

During the confrontation, the homeowner said Crossley charged at him and the homeowner yelled for Crossley to stop. When Crossley continued, the homeowner shot him.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Tulsa Police officials say the homeowner has been interviewed and was released.

The District Attorney’s office will determine if any charges are filed in this case.