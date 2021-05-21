Oklahoma man still dealing with impact of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 49-year-old Oklahoman says he’s grateful to be alive after a brutal battle with COVID-19.

Corey Mosley says he was diagnosed with the virus in November of 2020. He was quickly admitted to Integris Baptist Medical Center, where he was put on a ventilator.

“COVID is no joke,” said Mosley.

Mosley stayed on the ventilator for 29 days, without his family or loved ones.

“That was the last thing I remember, the night they put me on a machine. I remember telling my wife that night that, ‘I love you and if I go, take care of my grandkids,’” he said.

His wife, Antonia Mosley, says she called her husband’s nurses and doctors daily. She says she never lost hope that he would make it out alive.

“He’s strong. He’s a fighter. He said he’s going to be okay, and I just hold onto that,” said Antonia.

Finally, in January, after Mosley had been taken off the ventilator, Antonia received the call she had been waiting for.

“She said, ‘Your husband is on the eighth floor. You can start going to see him at seven o’clock in the morning.’ And I was there at 6:50 waiting to walk in that door to go see him,” said Antonia.

The two say the reunion was so joyful, it’s hard to find words to describe, but Mosley’s journey was painful and remains difficult.

Already surviving a heart transplant, Mosley’s recovery has been extremely taxing on his body.

He requires oxygen 24 hours a day and has had to re-learn how to walk, use his hands, and has difficulty completing everyday tasks that are simple for most.

“I thought getting a heart transplant was going to do him in, but this COVID has taken the strength. He gets tired easily, short of breath,” said Antonia.

But Antonia says through it all, her husband has shown unmatched resilience.

Mosley says he’s never forgotten the millions who weren’t as lucky.

“When you have family, sisters and brothers, love them, because you never know,” he said.

The family says they are forever grateful for the team of nurses and doctors who cared for Mosley while he was in the hospital.

Doctors say they hope Mosley will be able to live without constant oxygen support one day, but that his road to recovery will be long.