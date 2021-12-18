Oklahoma man survives being beaten with foot-long wrench

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pottawatomie County man is facing possible surgery after another man allegedly beat him on the head with a wrench.

The Tecumseh Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Park Street on December 10 at about 7 p.m. They were advised Shawn O’Dell’s head was “split open.”

Officers arrived to see blood on the front porch, front door frame and walls. Body cam footage shows the family telling police O’Dell was hit by “a metal wrench.”

O’Dell said their family was hanging out at their home that evening. His daughter’s boyfriend, Quintell Burris, was there. At one point, O’Dell said he heard one of his friends and Burris having an altercation on the porch. O’Dell said he then went to calm down Burris, who was getting increasingly aggressive.

“He wanted to know if I wanted to fight and then, the next thing I know, he hit me with something and he hit me about six times,” O’Dell said.

Quintell Burris

Police and O’Dell report that “something” was an 11-inch socket wrench.

“I didn’t realize I had about a two inch-three inch gash on my head that went all the way down, and I didn’t realize my head was split open,” O’Dell said describing the aftermath of the alleged attack.

Burris had already ran away from the scene by the time police arrived, but was caught and arrested a couple of blocks away.

However, Tecumseh PD Chief J.R. Kidney said the alleged weapon was left behind.

“The wrench had blood on it and there was a socket laying beside the wrench that also had blood,” he explained.

O’Dell was taken to the hospital with a severe head laceration and face fractures.

Doctors tell him he may have to get surgery for his injuries.

“It was kind of scary because this guy probably would have took my life,” O’Dell said. “I could have died.”

Burris is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.