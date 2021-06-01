Oklahoma man suspected of possessing, distributing child porn

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A McLoud, Okla., man was arrested Tuesday, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, with assistance from McCloud police, arrested 53-year-old Charles Olliny Rothman on suspicion of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to OSBI agents.

Charles Olliny Rothman

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notified OSBI agents in December about a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider.

The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the tip and arrested Rothman at his McLoud residence in the 30200 block of Oklahoma Drive. He was booked into the Pottawatomie County Detention Center.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” OSBI officials said.