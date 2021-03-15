Oklahoma man taken to hospital after house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to the hospital after his house caught fire early Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 74th and Richmond Rd.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic.

They tried to put out the flames, but actually ran out of water at one point.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

Officials say one man was treated for smoke inhalation.