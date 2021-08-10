Oklahoma man to be sentenced for crash that killed woman, young child

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man will learn his fate after he pleaded guilty to several charges connected to a deadly crash.

In April of 2019, two Oklahoma City police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at S.W. 40th and Villa. The vehicle slowed down like it was going to stop, but then quickly took off, leading officers on a chase.

When the vehicle reached the intersection near S.W. 44th St. and Villa, the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into an SUV.

“He’s probably doing 80 miles per hour. Oh, wreck! He just crashed out. Start fire and EMSA, start them fast, please,” an officer is heard telling dispatchers on the body camera footage.

Family members told KFOR that Tonya Horn, her husband Eric, and their 8-year-old daughter Rylee Ewald were on their way home from the vet when the crash occurred.

“They were supposed to pick the dog up at noon… but Rylee really wanted to be there for it since it is her puppy. They waited until she got out of school or got home to pick her up,” said Kimberly Grout, Eric’s cousin.

Sadly, Rylee Ewald and Tonya Horn were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Eric was severely injured.

The two people inside the truck, Andrew Munoz and Deanna Alvarez, were taken into custody.

Investigators say the truck they were driving was stolen, and they found drugs and firearms inside the vehicle.

Munoz was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, trafficking in illegal drugs, causing an accident while driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of proceeds derived from violation of CDS.

According to court records, Munoz entered a blind plea to the charges.

On Tuesday, he is set to be sentenced for the crime in an Oklahoma County courtroom.