Oklahoma man turned down for Real ID, told license was invalid, but turns out it wasn’t

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are growing frustrated in the race to obtain a Real ID. One couple waited hours at the OKC Megacenter to be told they couldn’t get a Real ID, and they say they were given no reason why.

“Get your system fixed,” said Lisa, whose husband was denied a Real ID.

Lisa and her husband visited the Department of Public Safety’s Real ID Megacenter last Friday, ready to wait in line.

“We had all of the documentation. Got there, waited. Of course, we expected to wait, so we weren’t upset about the wait,” Lisa said.

Three hours later, it was finally their turn. But they received an unexpected answer when her husband tried to get a Real ID.

“They told us that they would not be able to, that they didn’t have the option to renew his driver’s license or provide him a Real ID, and they couldn’t tell us why,” Lisa said.

The couple left the megacenter frustrated and empty-handed. They were told the husband’s current license was not valid.

Lisa says there is no reason why there should be an issue, as her husband has used his license to obtain a passport and even buy a gun.

The megacenter supervisor told them to contact DPS’ compliance department for help.

But they were left waiting yet again.

“I stayed on the phone for three hours before I finally hung up. No one ever came on the phone. My husband has tried every day this week to call them,” Lisa said.

She says no one ever answers and, unfortunately, her husband’s license expired on the 31st.

And they don’t know where to turn to next.

“For somebody to sit there for three hours, with all the documentation, we did everything right. And they can’t answer the questions,” Lisa said.

KFOR contacted DPS, hoping to get to the bottom of it.

A DPS spokesperson told KFOR the culprit was a computer glitch from an old ticket.

But Lisa is frustrated it took this many steps to find out what went wrong. And if she could have spoken to DPS herself, she had this message.

“I feel bad for you that you all are in this situation, too, but it’s your jobs to fix it, and you’re not doing a very good job right now,” Lisa said.

DPS tells us they will be reaching out to Lisa’s husband next week.

Lisa says she hopes when all of this is straightened out, they won’t be stuck waiting in yet another line to finally get her husband’s Real ID.