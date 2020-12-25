Oklahoma man waiting months for unemployment benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is hoping his luck with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will change this Christmas.

Will Johnson says he’s been out of a job since October.

He applied for unemployment and was approved, but he’s been waiting on his benefits to come in ever since.

“I brought in all the proper documentation and they said, ‘Mr. Johnson, no problem’,” said Johnson.

He says he’s owed nearly $7,000 in back pay and has visited the agency more than 20 times for help.

He’s also called countless times, but each visit and call were fruitless.

“I just keep hearing, ‘Be patient, be patient.’ Something’s gotta be done,” he said.

Johnson says his hope that the agency will help him and pay his benefits is growing thin.

“I paid my dues to get this. This is unemployment insurance. I paid my insurance, but people are making me feel like I’m begging. I’ve never begged in my life. I give more than I receive,” said Johnson.

To make matters worse, Johnson said he’s already dealing with an unimaginable loss.

“I just lost my sister last week.”

His oldest sister, 68-year-old Hollis Sumo, contracted COVID-19 and died last week.

Johnson says some of the money he’s waiting on from the OESC is meant to help his family pay for a proper funeral for her.

“By now, I see the pattern. The issue isn’t gonna get resolved without somebody on the outside looking in,” he said.

KFOR contacted the OESC, but has yet to hear back because of the holiday.