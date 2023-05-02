MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore say a man has been arrested in Chicago connected to a death in Oklahoma.

Officials with the Moore Police Department say they are investigating the rape and suspicious death of 18-year-old Madeline Bills.

On May 1, a warrant was issued for 19-year-old Chace Cook for a charge of first-degree rape.

Investigators say Cook was taken into custody in the area of Chicago.

“The Moore Police Department anticipates additional charges for Mr. Cook upon completion of the Medical Examiner’s report,” a release from the Moore Police Department read.