Oklahoma man wanted on lewd acts warrant arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a man who was wanted for lewd acts with a child.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they were searching for 41-year-old Ryan Cooner.

Cooner was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for lewd acts with a child.

Now, members of the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals have arrested Cooner.

