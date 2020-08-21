Oklahoma man wanted on lewd acts warrant arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a man who was wanted for lewd acts with a child.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they were searching for 41-year-old Ryan Cooner.
Cooner was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for lewd acts with a child.
Now, members of the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals have arrested Cooner.
