MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A wild police chase in Pottawatomie County ended with a drenched man arrested at a river, and officials say it all started with suspicious behavior at the McLoud Police Department.

McLoud Police Chief, Wes Elliot said Jeremy McDonald was suspiciously parked outside of their station the morning of April 5 and they don’t know why.

“Not real sure,” Elliot said, saying his team went out to investigate. “He said he was waiting for his friend who worked for [the Oklahoma Highway Patrol], but yet he didn’t know his friend’s name. The individual had a machete in the vehicle with him.”

Courtesy: McLoud Police Department

When an officer asked McDonald to step out of his car, he sped off, somewhat dragging the officer along.

The chase that ensued became dangerous and lasted at least a half-hour.

“They reached over 100 miles an hour several times,” Elliot explained. “The suspect ran several vehicles off the road.”

At least five law enforcement agencies joined in on the chase including the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Kickapoo Tribal Police.

Elliot said at one point, McDonald rammed his vehicle into one of their squad cars.

Eventually, McDonald crashes out in neighboring Lincoln County where he took off on foot and ran into the the North Canadian River.

Courtesy: McLoud Police Department

Officers were there to arrest him on the other side of the river.

“We’re thankful that there’s no injury to any of the officers, the suspect or any bystanders,” Elliot said reflectively. “It’s one of the times we got lucky and and nobody was injured and that’s that’s the outcome we want.”

Courtesy: McLoud Police Department

McDonald faces felony charges for Assault, Battery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Battery/Assault on Police Officer, Endangering Others While Eluding/Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Malicious Injury to Property, and Driving without a Valid Driver’s License.