Oklahoma man who needed double lung transplant after COVID-19 passes away

Brian Karnes (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who spent months battling the effects of COVID-19 has now passed away.

In March, Brian Karnes and his family contracted COVID-19.

Within one week of contracting the virus, Karnes was in the intensive care unit.

“His lungs were failing, and oxygenation just wasn’t holding up,” Rebekah Karnes, Brian’s wife, told KFOR in July.

After fighting the virus, the 47-year-old learned of the damage the virus caused to his body.

Doctors told him that he would need a double lung and heart transplant to survive off of a ventilator.

Sadly, KFOR has learned that Karnes passed away on Sunday from complications of the virus.

