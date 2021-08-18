Oklahoma man who shot himself in chin after violent standoff in Midwest City now faces felony charges

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in a violent standoff investigation involving an armed suspect.

Curtis Spencer shot himself in the chin before firing at officers on August 11, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tells KFOR.

“You see something that goes from something very calm to something extremely volatile and potentially deadly,” said Aaron Brilbeck with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 11, Spencer police tried to pull Curtis Spencer over for an expired tag. Instead of pulling over, Curtis led police to his grandmother’s Midwest City home.

The chaos alarmed neighbors.

“I just didn’t know what was going on. Seeing all the police in the neighborhood and that’s always alarming,” said Teresa Dunkle.

After Curtis arrived at his grandmother’s home, he grabbed a rifle out of his car and ran into the house, investigators said.

Spencer and Midwest City police surrounded the houses and brought in a negotiator to talk him out the home.

“Mr. Spencer did come out, but when he came out, he had a 22-caliber rifle held just underneath his neck, underneath his chin,” said Brilbeck.

When a police officer tried to grab the rifle from Curtis, he pulled away. Curtis fired one shot hitting himself in the chin and fired two more shots nearly missing the officers on scene.

“Mr. Spencer is a felon. He’s got a pretty violent record,” said Brilbeck.

Curtis told officers he didn’t want to go back to prison and that’s why he did this, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR.

Police were able to take Curtis down after he attempted to get away.

“It could’ve been much worse. These officers were in pretty extreme danger,” said Brilbeck. “Anytime you got a guy who runs into a house, you don’t know whether he knows the people in the house. You see that he has a gun. He’s holding a gun to his throat; that’s a very volatile, dangerous situation. These officers are fortunate to be here.”

Curtis’ family declined to talk to KFOR on-camera, instead they told us he has mental health issues.

Curtis was in critical condition at the hospital, but KFOR was unable to confirm if he’s still under medical care.

He faces charges of shooting with intent to kill a police officer and firearm charges.