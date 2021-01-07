Oklahoma man wins $3.5 million jackpot

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man got quite a surprise to end 2020.

Officials say a Woodward man won the Lotto America jackpot of $3.5 million on December 5th.

On Monday, he ushered in the new year by claiming his winnings from the Oklahoma Lottery.

The man bought the winning Lotto America ticket at the Love’s Travel Stop, located at 3020 N.W. Williams in Woodward.

After winning the jackpot, he is now the state’s 66th millionaire.