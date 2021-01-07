Oklahoma man wins $3.5 million jackpot

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man got quite a surprise to end 2020.

Officials say a Woodward man won the Lotto America jackpot of $3.5 million on December 5th.

On Monday, he ushered in the new year by claiming his winnings from the Oklahoma Lottery.

The man bought the winning Lotto America ticket at the Love’s Travel Stop, located at 3020 N.W. Williams in Woodward.

After winning the jackpot, he is now the state’s 66th millionaire.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter