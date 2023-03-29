OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma singer is moving forward on a hit NBC show.

During the blind auditions for ‘The Voice’, Ross Clayton, from McLoud, made headlines with his rendition of ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color.’

Clayton, who is a father of three, says he had to take a break from singing to focus on his family, but is now back on stage.

His talent earned him a four-chair turn and a spot on first-year coach Niall Horan’s team.

On Tuesday night, Clayton competed in The Voice’s Battle Rounds against teammate Laura Littleton.

Littleton and Clayton performed a duet of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

In the end, Clayton was named the winner of the battle.

To watch his performance, click here.