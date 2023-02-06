OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma composer has won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Compendium with his album ‘An Adoption Story’ about his own journey through the child welfare system.

Kitt Wakeley and his younger sister were removed from their home at the young ages of 5 and 4 years old.

The pair went from foster home to foster home before eventually being separated and adopted out to different families.

The siblings spent over 40 years apart before finding each other again – living just one mile away from each other when they finally reunited.

Kitt Wakeley and sister, Tasha Henderson

An awe-inspiring story that Wakeley then turned into a classical music album.

“This album is a musical interpretation of my journey as someone who lost my parents, entered the foster care system, and was separated from my sister. These circumstances eventually led to me being adopted by two wonderful parents. The story comes full circle as I reunite with my sister 30 years later, who was living within 1 mile of me for 15 years. Through life’s serendipity, my wife and I had the opportunity to adopt three siblings to help them avoid the trauma of being separated.” Kitt Wakeley on ‘An Adoption Story’

Now, his composition has become Grammy Award winning.

“We did it! It’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am. I am absolutely overwhelmed and overjoyed with all the love and support you have shown this album and our hard work paid off!” said Wakeley on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone involved – The @londonsymphonyorchestra, @abbeyroadstudios, @starr.parodi, @jeffedenfair, and all the incredible musicians that have contributed to this project, to my family, and my wife Melissa who stood by me through everything.”

Find more information on Kitt Wakeley and ‘An Adoption Story’ on his website.