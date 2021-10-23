Oklahoma man’s body found, suspects behind bars in Wyoming

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations said a mother/son duo are behind bars in Wyoming, after allegedly killing the woman’s half-brother in Blanchard, trying to hide the evidence by fire and pawning his items.

“Just a nice guy, you know, friendly,” said the victim’s neighbor and friend, Toni Williams. “[He] would do anything for you and just didn’t deserve this. Didn’t deserve this at all.”

Michael “Andy” McGuffee

OSBI investigators say on Oct. 15, Michael “Andy” McGuffee didn’t show up to work. When his son went to check up on him, he found the 56-year-old’s body covered in stab wounds and the home partially burned.

“There were definitely some stab wounds and violence that occurred to his body. It was pretty obvious once he was located that he was the victim of a homicide,” said Brook Arbeitman, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. “Something suspicious had happened there. There was some kind of fire that didn’t seem like it was naturally occurring.”

Agents said the suspects, Debbie Senft and Zachary Mussett, are McGuffee’s own half sister and nephew. The 47 and 26-year-old stopped in Blanchard during their move from Texas to Oregon.

Investigators said the pair pawned his stolen items in Kansas and took off in his truck. McGuffee’s truck was later found abandoned in Oklahoma City.

“He basically lost his life for guns and money, you know. Guns and gold. It was just an evil thing that happened,” said Williams.

Williams, like many of the neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera, is devastated by the loss of the small secluded community’s cornerstone and watchman.

“He’s a grandpa to our neighbor’s kids. He was like a big brother or something to us. He was always watching out for us,” she said. “We’re just kind of lost without him.”

Debbie Senft and Zachary Mussett

Williams said McGuffee loved tending to his chickens and goats, fishing on the lake and working with his hands.

“He had totally remodeled the inside of his house – done all kinds of custom cabinetry, custom woodwork,” she said. “We all just loved Andy around here. I mean, everybody did.”

Meanwhile, Senft and Mussett are behind bars in Wyoming after being pulled over by state troopers. They’re each facing first-degree murder and arson charges.

“Across state lines didn’t even stop us from getting these folks into custody,” said Arbeitman.

Williams also said the same day McGuffee’s body was found, he was supposed to pick up his wife from a family’s home after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

So far, investigators say they don’t have a motive for the murder and no word when the mother and son will be extradited back to Oklahoma.