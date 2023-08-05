OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A one-man company in Kingfisher is recouping after being wrongfully sued for $60 million.

We told you about a lawsuit filed over the devastating fire at the Canton Classen Curve Apartments. However, it turns out it was filed against a company that had nothing to do with the project.

Spencer Struck is the owner of Red Dirt Electric, a company he started just this year. You can imagine the confusion and panic he felt when he saw he was being sued for $60 million for a fire that happened at the start of 2022.

“I just want the record set straight,” Struck said.

Struck was shocked to see his company and a $60 million lawsuit in the same story.

“I learned about it from actually a customer, and I was in complete disbelief,” Struck said. “I just don’t see how this could possibly have happened.”

He did more research and discovered what they were suing him over; a project he was never involved with. In fact, it happened before he even started his business.

“The most important thing is that this fire happened in February of 2022, my company wasn’t even formed until December of 2022, and I didn’t even start operating it until until January of this year,” Struck said.

It all boils down to a blame game, with two similar stories. The alleged electrical issues that sparked the fire at Canton Apartments was the work of Red Dirt Construction, not Red Dirt Electric.

“After repeated requests from my attorneys, I did get one of the plaintiffs attorneys to meet with me, and he apologized privately,” Struck said. “Unfortunately, no one was willing to do anything publicly.”

This is why he chose to go public in clearing his name, because he is worried of what this could do to his company.

“It’s a little too early to tell if there has been business lost,” Struck said. “But the main thing for me is I get new customers every day, every week, and I wouldn’t want this to deter any future customers from using my company.”

Struck said he takes a lot of pride in his company and has built a good reputation in just the 7 months he has been operating. He hopes that clearing all of this up will get his business back on the right side of the story.