Oklahoma math teacher’s “Ice Ice Baby” parody wins national competition

BIXBY, Okla. (KJRH) – Stop! Collaborate and – do math?

Bixby Middle School math teacher Simon Macfarlane is getting creative by teaching math through song.

Inspired by Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” Macfarlane’s version, “Nice Nice Functions,” has won a national competition.

KJRH reports MacFarlane won first place in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Math Song Contest.

MacFarlane won a complimentary registration to the NCTM Centennial Annual Meeting and Exposition in Chicago in April.

