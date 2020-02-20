Oklahoma math teacher’s “Ice Ice Baby” parody wins national competition

BIXBY, Okla. (KJRH) – Stop! Collaborate and – do math?
Bixby Middle School math teacher Simon Macfarlane is getting creative by teaching math through song.
Inspired by Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” Macfarlane’s version, “Nice Nice Functions,” has won a national competition.
KJRH reports MacFarlane won first place in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Math Song Contest.
MacFarlane won a complimentary registration to the NCTM Centennial Annual Meeting and Exposition in Chicago in April.