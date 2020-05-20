Oklahoma Meat Consumer Protection Act signed into law by Gov. Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Meat Consumer Protection Act was signed into law this week by Governor Kevin Stitt.

House Bill 3806 is authored by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin.

It clearly defines that the terms “beef” and “pork” can only be used to describe products deriving from cattle or pigs, brings parity with federal law by mirroring the definitions for labeling of non-meat products, and gives the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry the authority to enforce meat labeling practices.

“Clever marketing practices and deceptive labeling on plant-based meat alternatives can be confusing for shoppers looking to purchase meat-based items at the grocery store,” Bergstrom said. “This measure ensures the clarity and accuracy of labeling meat and plant-based food items, giving consumers peace of mind that they are purchasing exactly what they intended.”

The measure is supported by the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and the Oklahoma Pork Council.

“Food items need to be properly labeled so consumers can avoid any confusion regarding what type of product they are consuming,” Hasenbeck said. “I appreciate the great work Sen. Bergstrom has done in collaboration with me on this legislation and to pass the bill through the Senate.”