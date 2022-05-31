TAFT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Office of State Medical Examiner has identified the 39-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a Memorial Day festival in Taft.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, at least 1,500 people were in attendance at the annual outdoor festival in Taft’s Old City Square. Witnesses told police that an argument started just after midnight and shots were fired.

In total, eight people were shot, according to authorities.

Now, officials have identified 39-year-old Sharika Bowler as the person killed in the violence.

The seven others, with ages ranging from 9 to 56, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect in the deadly shooting, Skyler Buckner, 26, turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Skyler Buckner via Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office

An arrest warrant was issued for Bucker for First Degree Murder. OSBI says official charges will be filed when Buckner is arraigned.

Anyone who attended the event, particularly anyone will cell phone video around the time of the shooting, is encouraged to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.