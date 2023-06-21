OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for Jeff Rogers, the owner of Cowboy Ranch who died just one day after the bar closed its doors for allegedly missing nearly two years of rent payments.

A lease agreement for Cowboy Ranch went into effect July 13, 2020 and was supposed to last until October 31, 2025. According to Oklahoma County court records, Jeff Rogers failed to provide reports for the months of January 2021 through August 2022.

Rogers was also reported to have failed to provide a required percentage rent payments for that same time frame.

Both failed terms were written in the lease agreement, according to court documents, allowing the landlord to force Cowboy Ranch off the premises.

“Landlord to work in good faith with tenant to allow removal of personal belongings to tenant. Tenant is to respect landlord’s premises and counsel will negotiate appropriate time frame for removal of property,” a court document reads.

In an order granting possession of premises to the plaintiff, the landlord agreed to Rogers having until December 8 at 11 a.m. to vacate the premises.

The next day, Rogers’ attorney, Elaine Dowling told KFOR Rogers had died of natural causes.

Now, the Medical Examiner’s office says Rogers’ cause of death was an accidental Xanax overdose.

According to the ME report, cardiomegaly and cocaine and alcohol use also contributed to Rogers’ death.