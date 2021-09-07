Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office IDs pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle as Bethany man

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Okfuskee County as a Bethany man.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Kip William Keith of Bethany.

Keith, died on Sept. 2, after he was struck by an unknown vehicle at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Interstate 40, approximately two miles east of Okemah. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was walking on the shoulder of a one-lane construction zone on I-40 East, when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle that was pulling a trailer with something protruding outwards, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

It is not clear in the news release if Keith was struck by the vehicle or the object protruding outwards from the trailer.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.