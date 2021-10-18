Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issues warning about potentially dangerous chemical mixture

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is warning patients about a potentially dangerous combination of chemicals.

The OMMA says its QA Lab Metis, found the presence of THC-O-acetate in a concentrate by the name of Platinum OG.

Officials say THC-O-acetate is not a medical marijuana product and has been shown to be very harmful when added to other THC-containing products.

The agency says the combination could lead to side effects like seizures, difficulty speaking, and vomiting.

If you have had negative health impacts after using a medical marijuana product purchased from a licensed dispensary, call the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Control at 800-222-1222.