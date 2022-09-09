OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.

Recently, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced that its licensing portal was experiencing technical issues.

Thentia, the licensing software vendor, says that the problems that caused the outage have been fixed. However, it led to other issues related to license applications and submissions.

Due to those issues, licensees may not immediately see the fixes on their end.

The OMMA says it is granting an extension to all licensees unable to submit a renewal application. It is also implementing the following plans:

All current licensees will receive an extension to submit renewal applications through Thursday, Sept. 15

Licenses with an expiration date between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7 are considered valid through Sept. 15

Physician recommendation forms will still be accepted if the 30-day mark occurred during the system issues. All physician recommendation forms that expired Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 are considered valid if submitted with a completed application by Sept. 15

Businesses whose renewal applications were rejected and whose resubmission deadline was between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7 have through Sept. 15 to resubmit a rejected application

Licensees who submitted an application during the outage and their credit/debit card was charged but the application didn’t process should email a copy of the receipt to OMMACommunications@omma.ok.gov . OMMA will work with Thentia on the issue.

In order to avoid a fee, businesses should not submit a renewal application until Thentia has fixed the license expiration date on the backend to comply with the extension. Licensees will know the issue has been resolved if the late fee is no longer applied at checkout.

Licensees can access the portal online.

Those with questions should call (405) 522-6662.