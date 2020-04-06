Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps recruiting volunteers for COVID-19 response

Live Now
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions in an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response to COVID-19 in the state.

Volunteers are needed to serve in multiple capacities, but there is an increased need for those with medical training, said Lezlie Carter, OKMRC state coordinator.

Licensed medical professionals may be needed to assist with triage, supplementing hospital personnel, monitoring critical patients, assisting with transporting patients and providing critical care in the field.

“We are preparing for a surge to our state’s medical system,” said Carter. “It is important for us to begin processing new volunteers now so they are properly registered and trained for their role within the OKMRC.”

Other functions include specialty services such as the Stress Response Team where licensed mental health professionals provide behavioral and emotional support at hospitals, shelters, phone banks, community outreach teams, first responders and more.

Volunteers without medical training are needed for warehouse support, record keeping and administrative duties.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in Oklahoma, agree to a comprehensive background check and complete the OKMRC training.

