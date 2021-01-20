Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps seeking volunteers in vaccination efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You could help state health leaders in their efforts to vaccinate nearly 4 million Oklahomans for COVID-19.

As you can imagine, it’s a tremendous undertaking so they are seeking an all-hands-on-deck approach.

More than 3,000 Oklahomans have lost their lives to COVID-19. Now as vaccination efforts are underway, we are hearing another call for the Oklahoma Standard.

“We help out in Oklahoma a lot following natural disasters such as tornadoes but of course helping out with a pandemic is really what we’re designed to do,” said Lezlie Carter, state coordinator of the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps.

Carter says you don’t have to be a medical professional to help with the vaccination efforts.

There are an array of ways to help.

“Traffic control, registration, answering some questions, often helping the elderly as they come into the pods and need additional assistance,” said Carter.

Applicants will undergo background checks before signing up to help in these greatly needed roles.

“Right now, we have requests for volunteers in over 50 counties at a time and many of those counties, especially in the larger, more populated areas have multiple volunteer opportunities in that one county,” Carter said.

Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans have registered for their inoculations on the state’s vaccine portal but at this moment, there are not enough doses for all.

That’s something Carter says they hope will change soon.

“We’re optimistic that the vaccine doses will keep increasing and that means we need volunteers ready to go,” Carter said.

While these are not paid positions, Carter says she’s hopeful they will see many step up to help their friends and neighbors in the battle against COVID-19, just like they have in years past.

“The Medical Reserve Corps. was developed in response to 9/11 and the need to have vetted and verified volunteers ready to step in and help,” said Carter.

If you’d like to apply, visit https://www.okmrc.org/.

Officials stress that the website is secure.