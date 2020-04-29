Oklahoma medical students having trouble finding open testing centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- For the past month, students across the state have been practicing ‘distance learning’ in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As medical students are preparing to take their boards, many are finding out that it is becoming difficult to find a testing facility.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma say that testing centers across the country are being impacted by COVID-19.

“The OU College of Medicine is advising students closely on matters related to exams canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the National Board of Medical Examiners explores alternate test delivery methods, the College of Medicine will provide as much flexibility to students as possible,” the university said in a statement to KFOR.

Prometric Test Centers, which is used by the United States Medical Licensing Examination program, has started canceling a significant number of upcoming appointments in order to conform to social distancing guidelines.

At this point, the USMLE is considering different options like remote proctoring or delivery at alternate sites in order to address testing backlog and capacity restraints.

Officials say they plan to have a plan in place by June 30, and hope to be able to address the backlog in July.