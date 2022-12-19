NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Mesonet has released its Braum’s milk and bread emergency DEF CON meter map for the upcoming Siberian cold blast just before Christmas.

Courtesy Oklahoma Mesonet

According to the map, most of the Oklahoma City metro is sitting at DEF CON 4 – meaning you may want to stop for some supplies on your way home from work Wednesday, just in case.

Eastern parts of the state may see DEF CON 3 or even DEF CON 2 for this icy blast, as blizzard-like conditions form in the Midwest.

Although snow and ice may not be a problem for most of the Sooner State, life-threatening cold is expected.

Find how to prepare your home and vehicle for freezing temperatures here.