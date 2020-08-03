Oklahoma metro parents looking for childcare options as school begins

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents with kids in Edmond and Deer Creek schools are looking for ways to solve childcare concerns as kids head back to school.

“I don’t know how most parents are going to make it happen,” said Angela Clark Little.

The Edmond parent is reacting to the news that her kids’ school district is going forward with a “Blended” or A/B model to start the school year.

Both Edmond and Deer Creek schools announced last week that kids will be in class two days a week and then be learning virtually the other three. Parents are now scrambling to find childcare solutions.

“My daughters are 5 and 7 and they have really liked their 4 months off,” said Hannah Cox.

The Deer Creek mother is also the kids manager at Lifetime Fitness in far northwest Oklahoma City. She says her facility usually only offers camps for kids when class is out, like during the summers or on spring and Christmas break, but now Lifetime is starting a “Distance Learning Support Camp.”

“For the three days they are not at school, they will be able to come to Lifetime and we will actually have a place set up for them to do their virtual learning,” said Cox.

Cox says rooms will be limited to 5 kids at a time and masks are mandatory. Temperature checks will be done at arrival and at lunch.

She says there are also socially-distanced spaces set up for kids to do enrichment activities like music, gym, arts and crafts, and STEM experiments.

“It’s a game changer really. We are not teaching them, but we are helping to facilitate the needs of all of our families,” said Cox.

Edmond school officials have said that they are also looking to partner with churches that have led food distribution programs over the summer in an effort to expand opportunities for more day care options.

