Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame honors 2 Vietnam veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two military heroes were honored during a special event in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame inducted Capt. Ellis Edwards and SSgt. Doug Warden, both Vietnam War veterans who served in the Green Berets, into their ranks at the Vietnamese-American Memorial Monument at 24th and Classen in Oklahoma City.

Capt. Ellis Edwards

Edwards, an Oklahoma City native, was awarded the Bronze Star while serving as an advisor to Vietnamese forces. He risked his life to return to Vietnam and rescue many Vietnamese citizens before Saigon fell in 1975.

Warden, who was born in Prague, served with the 12th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam. He was awarded two Silver Stars and one Bronze Star, and he has three Purple Hearts.

SSgt. Doug Warden

“When you look at the number of Special Forces Green Beret in the organization [who have] already been inducted in, I think that says something about the military training and the personnel that are being inducted there,” said Eddie “Butch” Graham, Special Forces Association.

Many Vietnamese American leaders attended the ceremony to help honor the men who fought for their countrymen.