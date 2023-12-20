OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — Oklahoma military installations are set to receive $275 million as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

According to Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma secured $152 million for its military installations, plus another $122 million to fund the state’s higher education aerospace programs and defense industry partners.

Tinker Air Force Base is getting the largest payout; more than $63 million has been set aside for a maintenance hangar and an aircraft oxygen shop.

Both service members and civilian defense employees will see a 5.2 percent pay raise through the NDAA.