OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include five members of the OKMOPH. Allegedly, the lawsuit was filed without the OKMOPH’s knowledge or consent.

Proper internal investigations having to do with the OKMOPH’s financial practices, alleged partisan political activity, alleged violations of federal and state laws, and the lawsuit will be conducted.

As the internal investigations continue, the OKMOPH will discuss any steps they are taking regarding the Department of Oklahoma’s charter and the memberships of the five plaintiffs in the future.